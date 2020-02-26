PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $260,773.00 and $23.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040241 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000737 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.15 or 0.99935425 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000651 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000481 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,002,979,419 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

