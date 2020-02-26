PWR Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,238.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 90.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $88,238.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00959953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041529 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00203117 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00068777 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003982 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.