Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lowered by Analyst

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of AKR opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

