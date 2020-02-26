Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Issued By William Blair

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard stock opened at $302.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

