Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Smith & Nephew plc Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,259,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 108.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.