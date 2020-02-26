Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Lowered by Analyst

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brooks Automation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of BRKS opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

