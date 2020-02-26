Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Reduced by Analyst

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

