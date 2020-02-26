Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. Iamgold has a twelve month low of C$3.08 and a twelve month high of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

