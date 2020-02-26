Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Life Storage Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

