Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Lowered by Cormark

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPB. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.95.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.18. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$13.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

