Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

TNDM stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $767,225.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

