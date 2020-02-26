Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Xencor Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Xencor in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XNCR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

