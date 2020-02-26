Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of ECHO opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $570.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

