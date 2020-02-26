Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after buying an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,055,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,070,000 after buying an additional 764,286 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after buying an additional 6,062,585 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after buying an additional 4,143,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after buying an additional 248,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

