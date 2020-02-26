Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.31% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.