Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Boosted by Analyst

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zynga in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Zynga has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after buying an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zynga by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after buying an additional 303,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 1.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after buying an additional 206,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $39,513.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,087 shares in the company, valued at $420,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock worth $7,858,579 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.