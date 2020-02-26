Qbao Market Capitalization Reaches $482,321.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $482,321.00 and $4,126.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000182 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

