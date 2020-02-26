Qbic (QBIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Qbic has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qbic has a market capitalization of $1,405.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbic alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008758 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.