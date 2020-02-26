QLC Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $96,513.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $96,513.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.02487388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

