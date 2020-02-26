Qredit (XQR) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $311,944.00 and approximately $1,163.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.