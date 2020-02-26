QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,507 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2,345.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 333,313 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 298,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.40. 34,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

