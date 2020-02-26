Qtum Hits Market Cap of $201.13 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00023823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Allcoin, Coinone and HitBTC. Qtum has a total market cap of $201.13 million and $569.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005978 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,162,528 coins and its circulating supply is 96,412,508 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bibox, DigiFinex, GOPAX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Kucoin, ABCC, Livecoin, Exrates, Crex24, Binance, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Allcoin, OKEx, Liquid, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Coinone, Ovis, LBank, Iquant, Bitbns, Coinrail, Huobi, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BitForex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, EXX, BigONE, Upbit, Coinnest, DragonEX, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Liqui, HBUS, BCEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.