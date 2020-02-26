Qualys (QLYS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) recently:

2/20/2020 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/20/2020 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Qualys was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Qualys had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Qualys had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Qualys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/1/2020 – Qualys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Qualys by 4,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Qualys by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

