Quanta Utility Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $508.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $695,409.00 and approximately $508.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00492415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.10 or 0.06248754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00059489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

