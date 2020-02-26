Quantis Network Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 52.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $3,589.00 and $328.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.