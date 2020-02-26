Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $228,171.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023676 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.71 or 0.02755149 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002120 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000538 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,472,496 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.