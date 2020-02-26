Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0035

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $587,051.00 and approximately $4,500.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00054089 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,390,939 coins and its circulating supply is 168,390,939 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.