Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Qube stock traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$3.08 ($2.18). 8,177,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Qube has a 12-month low of A$2.66 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of A$3.63 ($2.57). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.29.

Qube Company Profile

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

