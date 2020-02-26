Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $110.63. 279,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,825. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $113.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

