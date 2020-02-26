Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty Sells 405 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DGX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.93. 1,092,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,519. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $42,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

