Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.50 ($2.27).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Quilter alerts:

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 160.45 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 121.78 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.93.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.