Qumu (QUMU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

