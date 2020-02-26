QunQun (QUN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $135,564.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $135,564.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.06146068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

