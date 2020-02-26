Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Stake Cut by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,690 shares during the quarter. Radian Group makes up about 9.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 1.12% of Radian Group worth $56,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 437,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,399,000 after purchasing an additional 105,319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 229,979 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,618 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

RDN stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

