Radium (RADS) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Radium has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $487.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005897 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023991 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,961,721 coins and its circulating supply is 3,947,786 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

