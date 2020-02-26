Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $9.21 on Wednesday, hitting $1,963.53. The stock had a trading volume of 312,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,983.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,832.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

