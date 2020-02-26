Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,944 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,343,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $91,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $229,185.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,180 shares of company stock worth $9,712,297. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. 28,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,068. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

