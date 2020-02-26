Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,232 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $453,179. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,005. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICPT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

