Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ RNDB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

RNDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.