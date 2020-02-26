Rapids Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $319,426.00 and approximately $321.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.02517671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00210747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00123709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,380,588,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,364,631,366 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

