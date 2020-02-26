Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 207.0% from the January 30th total of 452,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

RTLR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 609,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 212.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

