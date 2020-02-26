Ravencoin Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, IDCM and Graviex. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $140.68 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.02587531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00210032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00123932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,600,185,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, Nanex, Cryptohub, IDCM, Graviex, Upbit, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

