Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. Sells 16,559 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GDDY stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 1,240,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,198,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Godaddy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.