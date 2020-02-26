Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce sales of $172.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.20 million and the highest is $176.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $191.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $754.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.40 million to $766.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $762.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

NYSE RYN opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.