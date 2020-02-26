Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up about 1.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

