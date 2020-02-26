Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $25,125.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $25,900.00.

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 75,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.02. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

