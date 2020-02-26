Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) PT Raised to $13.50

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $10.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLGY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of RLGY traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 40,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Realogy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Realogy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,211,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225,274 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 12.9% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,469 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,344,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,699 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

