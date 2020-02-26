Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

