Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

2/11/2020 – CAE had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

1/31/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

1/30/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

1/15/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00.

1/6/2020 – CAE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CAE opened at C$38.29 on Wednesday. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of C$27.47 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.40.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 1.5999999 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

