Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gentherm (THRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) recently:

2/21/2020 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Gentherm had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Gentherm had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

2/14/2020 – Gentherm had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/11/2020 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 110,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,538. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $13,395,000.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

